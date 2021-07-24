ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

ITMPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 1.16.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.