Ixcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0920 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $482.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Ixcoin

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,203,595 coins. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

