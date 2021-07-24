IXT Price Reaches $0.0211 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One IXT coin can now be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IXT has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. IXT has a total market cap of $754,569.37 and approximately $304.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IXT Profile

IXT is a coin. It launched on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech . The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

