J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,144.45 ($14.95). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 1,124 ($14.69), with a volume of 293,514 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on JDW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,915.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

