J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.70% of J & J Snack Foods worth $50,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JJSF. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,489,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 23.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JJSF opened at $166.65 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,851.87 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

