Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38,414 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.23% of Jack in the Box worth $29,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.38 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.52. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.