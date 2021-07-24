Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 11,131 Shares of Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.07% of Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34. Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $28.89.

