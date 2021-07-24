Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,463 Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth about $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth about $201,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $131.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.25. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $92.60 and a 12-month high of $134.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.59 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Balchem’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.