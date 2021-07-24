Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 303.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FIX opened at $75.38 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.83.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIX shares. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,206,641.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,639,438.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

