Jane Street Group LLC Buys 26,750 Shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 200.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 10.02% of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFR. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $32.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

