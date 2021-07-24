Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 18,927 Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Inter Parfums as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPAR stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $78.62.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

