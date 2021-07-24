Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 346,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 88,875 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $29.29 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $30.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.