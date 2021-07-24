Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,274 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.36% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAAU. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter worth $7,021,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter worth $4,810,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,082,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,486,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after purchasing an additional 186,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,720,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $17.93 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $20.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.