Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,885 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.04% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAXF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $413,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $55.84 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $55.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.52.

