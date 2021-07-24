Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 273.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

THG stock opened at $132.55 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.08.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THG shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

