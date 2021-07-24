Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,685 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

PBND stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

