Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NYSEARCA:ENTR)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NYSEARCA:ENTR) by 195.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,423 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.90% of ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA ENTR opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.88. ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $32.61.

