Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) by 164.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,813 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.19% of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 129,151 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 533,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 81,490 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of EWZS opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.68.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.