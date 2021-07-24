Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GHACU. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,458,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,372,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,960,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,713,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,706,000.

Get Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.