Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.76% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPPP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the third quarter worth $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 25.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the first quarter worth $891,000.

Get Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.