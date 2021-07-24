Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 38,091 Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) by 290.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 17.08% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

WINC stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.31. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $26.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

