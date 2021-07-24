Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 22,512 INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.29% of INDUS Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,979,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $15,118,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $13,670,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $11,595,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDT opened at $68.00 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.18.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

INDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

