Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 62,726 Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth about $9,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth about $89,683,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth about $15,137,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tuya alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TUYA shares. Bank of America upgraded Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Tuya stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38. Tuya Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tuya Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.