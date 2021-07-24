Jane Street Group LLC Sells 11,501 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,501 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.71% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JPSE opened at $42.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.80. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $45.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.