Jane Street Group LLC Sells 15,746 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,746 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.64% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 206,926.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 39,316 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEUS opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.96. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $73.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.