Jane Street Group LLC Sells 50,685 Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,685 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 39.53% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $35.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

