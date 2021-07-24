Jane Street Group LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.30% of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares by 714.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.62. Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $94.66.

