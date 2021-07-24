Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 421,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.33% of SilverCrest Metals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SILV. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

SILV stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.84.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

