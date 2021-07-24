Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,801 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Janus Henderson Group worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 334,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after buying an additional 42,558 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 87.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 118,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

