Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,392 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.30% of 908 Devices worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of MASS stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $700,446.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,925.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,814 shares of company stock worth $2,752,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

