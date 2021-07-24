JD Financial Services Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

JD Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,953 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of JD Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JD Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,505,000 after purchasing an additional 219,842 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,010,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,462,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,912,000 after acquiring an additional 224,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,696,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,192,000 after acquiring an additional 234,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26.

