JD Financial Services Inc. Invests $9.32 Million in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

JD Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 306,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,323,000. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF accounts for 11.8% of JD Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JD Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 98.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 443,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 315,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDLV opened at $31.58 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $31.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21.

