Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Shares of PLNT traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,360. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 48,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $8,793,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $40,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

