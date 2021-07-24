Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.08.
Shares of PLNT traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,360. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 48,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $8,793,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $40,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
