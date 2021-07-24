JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $29,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JELD stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.58. 332,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

