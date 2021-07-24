Jetcoin (JET) Price Reaches $0.0427 on Top Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $545,515.63 and $701,889.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 170.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00048056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.77 or 0.00832688 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

JET is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.