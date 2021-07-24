John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of John Bean Technologies worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.52.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,109. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

