Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Reaches $0.0016

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $36,478.28 and $4,727.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

