JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Increased by ARS Wealth Advisors LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.2% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.12.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $150.64 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

