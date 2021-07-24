JulSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $330,622.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $10.91 million and approximately $330,622.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JulSwap has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00039138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00122726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00142547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,952.97 or 0.99630258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.12 or 0.00877718 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 540,541,204 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

