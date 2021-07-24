Jupai (NYSE:JP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.64

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and traded as low as $1.44. Jupai shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 87,300 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $48.89 million, a PE ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter. Jupai had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupai in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jupai by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupai in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Jupai in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

About Jupai (NYSE:JP)

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

