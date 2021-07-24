JUST (JST) Market Capitalization Achieves $94.17 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, JUST has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $94.17 million and approximately $94.62 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00040344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00130588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00144630 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,932.91 or 0.99594288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.07 or 0.00883663 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

