JustBet (WINR) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,363.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $2,363.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JustBet has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00039913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00129466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00144154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,313.94 or 0.99605024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.98 or 0.00873670 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

