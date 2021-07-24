JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Up 12.4% This Week

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, JustLiquidity has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can now be purchased for $53.24 or 0.00157224 BTC on exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $30.25 million and $271.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00039987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00120032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00143534 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,787.69 or 0.99769905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.78 or 0.00882251 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 568,077 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

