Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.35% of Kadant worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kadant by 332.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at $236,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KAI stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.57. 13,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,609. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.91. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $551,558 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

