Kadena Hits Market Capitalization of $45.40 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000991 BTC on major exchanges. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $45.40 million and $571,187.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00125294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00143104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,412.62 or 1.00057040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.65 or 0.00879980 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,206,470 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

