Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will announce $340,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $620,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $450,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $5.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $7.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $56.42 million, with estimates ranging from $28.57 million to $69.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

KDMN stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $724.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after buying an additional 3,927,415 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter worth approximately $14,699,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 79.7% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after buying an additional 2,880,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 6,778.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,220,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 2,188,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,191,000 after buying an additional 1,320,923 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

