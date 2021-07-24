Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,014 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.70% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.25. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

