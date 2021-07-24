Kava.io (KAVA) Price Hits $4.44

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.44 or 0.00012971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $311.88 million and approximately $130.22 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00033075 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00243890 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00033018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 139,482,388 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

