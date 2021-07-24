Keep Network Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $138.20 million and $17.85 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00048443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.75 or 0.00833532 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 559,152,182 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

