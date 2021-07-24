Keep3rV1 Price Tops $79.14 (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $15.83 million and $4.22 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for $79.14 or 0.00233720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Keep3rV1

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

